Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 347 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.