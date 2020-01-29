Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Insider Carolyn M. Tastad Sells 37,385 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.34. The stock had a trading volume of 410,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $92.97 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

