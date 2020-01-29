Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 2.0% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,210 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,290,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,724 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,078,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,528,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,001. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

