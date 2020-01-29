Project Coin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Project Coin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Graviex. Project Coin has a market cap of $5,310.00 and $32.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1 . Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net

Project Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

