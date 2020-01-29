Project Pai Market Cap Achieves $20.84 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, LBank, HBUS and Bitfinex. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $20.84 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.16 or 0.05617542 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025565 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127430 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,649,539,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,590,862 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, BitForex, Huobi and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

