Prometeus Trading 202% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00012812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 202% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $1.11 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

