ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth $316,751,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

PROS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26. ProSight Global has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

