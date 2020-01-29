Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

PB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.72. 847,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

