Proxeus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,005.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Proxeus has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. Proxeus has a market cap of $721,202.00 and $1,005.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.24 or 0.03158314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00194739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com . Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

