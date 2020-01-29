ProximaX (XPX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $518,033.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $518,033.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ProximaX has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

