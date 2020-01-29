PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.36, but opened at $46.84. PulteGroup shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 3,346,927 shares.

The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

