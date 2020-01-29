Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Trading 7.9% Higher

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.20, 237,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 292,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Puxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 129.24%. The business had revenue of $139.35 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Puxin by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 203,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Puxin during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Puxin during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Puxin during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Company Profile (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

