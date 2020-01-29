Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNV. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,544,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 362,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synovus Financial by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

