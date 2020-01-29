Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Boosted by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after buying an additional 334,241 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

