Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Raised by Analyst

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Luckin Coffee in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

LK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Luckin Coffee stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. Luckin Coffee’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.