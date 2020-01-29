Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PermRock Royalty Trust worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 78.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE PRT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.67.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT).

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.