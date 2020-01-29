Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.98. 2,803,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.