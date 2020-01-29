Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Putnam Premier Income Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.48% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,935,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,359. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

