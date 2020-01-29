Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 1.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 64,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr alerts:

NYSE VMO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. 49,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,530. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.