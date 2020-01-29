Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 198.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 374,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166,367 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 137,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,634 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1292 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

