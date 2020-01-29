Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd accounts for approximately 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 43.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.4% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

