Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Short Interest Update

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. 982,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,676. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 18.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3,094.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15,757.9% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 478,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 475,416 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

