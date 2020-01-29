Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 422,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after buying an additional 418,732 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,628,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 233,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 201,868 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.07.

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $110.82. 999,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

