Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 105.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,188,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 229,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $9,254,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,088. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.31.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $7,972,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

