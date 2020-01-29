Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,024 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 51.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $7,972,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.19. 53,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.