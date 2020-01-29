Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Up 29.9% in January

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 253,100 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on METC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ METC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,327. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.