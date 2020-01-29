Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.58. 11,136,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

