Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,457,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

QQQ traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $222.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875,104. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $160.99 and a 1 year high of $225.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

