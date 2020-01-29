Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.47. 1,965,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $133.76 and a 1 year high of $179.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

