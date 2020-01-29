Randolph Co Inc Has $19.25 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,258,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.18. 1,150,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

