Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Hits $329,696.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $329,696.00 and $6,079.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.18 or 0.03071483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

