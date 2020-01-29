Raymond James Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target to $25.00

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $631.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

