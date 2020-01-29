Raymond James Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$14.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.39.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.85. 1,157,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,733. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.43.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$520.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

