Raymond James Raises Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $118.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PII. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $8,797,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Polaris Industries by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.