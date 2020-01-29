Raymond James Raises Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $118.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PII. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.
Shares of PII opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $8,797,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Polaris Industries by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
