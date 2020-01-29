RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) Stock Price Down 24%

RBC Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RBCL)’s share price was down 24% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL)

RBC Life Sciences, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements.

