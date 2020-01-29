RDL Financial Inc. Acquires 361 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

RDL Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of RDL Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $174,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,190. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.06 and a 12 month high of $242.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.9134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

