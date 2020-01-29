RDL Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

RDL Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up about 1.4% of RDL Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 271,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $8.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,269. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $426,757.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

