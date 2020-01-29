RDL Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RDL Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

