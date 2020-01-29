RDL Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

RDL Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,608,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in CGI by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 137,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. 771,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,320. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

