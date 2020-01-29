RealNetworks (RNWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 57.91% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter.

Shares of RNWK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. RealNetworks has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

