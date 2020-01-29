Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,140,000 after acquiring an additional 521,028 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 374,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,556,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,442,000 after acquiring an additional 347,778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,532,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

RF opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

