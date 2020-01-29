Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Given Hold Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

