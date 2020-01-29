Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Announces Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $5.57 on Wednesday, reaching $148.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.54. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $169.26.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.