Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RGA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $154.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by ($0.26). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

