Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Renalytix Ai PLC (LON:RENX) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 359.94 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.67), 22,131 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333 ($4.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.74 million and a PE ratio of -23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 285.96.

About Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence (AI) enabled clinical decision support solutions for kidney disease. It is developing KidneyIntelX, an AI-enabled, clinical-laboratory based solution that supports physician decision making by improving identification, prediction, and risk stratification of patients with kidney disease.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix Ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.