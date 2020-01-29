Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

FVCB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 1,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,778. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 661.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 503,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 105,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

