Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 29th (AAPL, AMD, DTE, EBAY, ENGI, GLJ, GS, HCA, NVR, PENN)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from $340.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $56.00 to $62.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €13.60 ($15.81) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corp from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $250.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €5.42 ($6.30) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €144.00 ($167.44) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($156.98) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $240.00 to $350.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $41.50 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

