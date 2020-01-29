Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 29th (AAPL, AMD, DTE, EBAY, ENGI, GLJ, GS, HCA, NVR, PENN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from $340.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $56.00 to $62.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

was given a €13.60 ($15.81) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corp from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $250.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €5.42 ($6.30) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €144.00 ($167.44) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($156.98) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $240.00 to $350.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $41.50 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

