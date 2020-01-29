Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 7,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 1,064,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Oppenheimer cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon L. Wienbar purchased 4,900 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,469 shares of company stock worth $332,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 699.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

