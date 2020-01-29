Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.69. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Bank of America lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after acquiring an additional 903,676 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,840,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 377,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,684. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

