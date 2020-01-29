Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comcast were worth $151,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. 12,948,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.